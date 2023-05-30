VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) with a beta value of 0.97 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) stock priced at $30.37, up 0.83% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.645 and dropped to $30.31 before settling in for the closing price of $30.28. VICI’s price has ranged from $27.75 to $35.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 69.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -27.70%. With a float of $993.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.00 billion.

The firm has a total of 23 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of VICI Properties Inc. is 0.42%, while institutional ownership is 98.60%.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.52 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to 48.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are VICI Properties Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 108.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [VICI Properties Inc., VICI], we can find that recorded value of 4.73 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, VICI Properties Inc.’s (VICI) raw stochastic average was set at 16.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $30.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $30.83. The third major resistance level sits at $31.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $30.01.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 30.41 billion, the company has a total of 1,004,238K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,601 M while annual income is 1,118 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 877,650 K while its latest quarter income was 518,740 K.