Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is 12.32% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) stock priced at $38.03, up 4.91% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.985 and dropped to $37.99 before settling in for the closing price of $37.85. WDC’s price has ranged from $29.73 to $63.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -0.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 78.70%. With a float of $316.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $319.00 million.

In an organization with 65000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.83, operating margin of +14.52, and the pretax margin is +11.30.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Western Digital Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 89.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 88,712. In this transaction SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer of this company sold 2,169 shares at a rate of $40.90, taking the stock ownership to the 31,554 shares.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$1.37 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.98 while generating a return on equity of 13.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Western Digital Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.19, a number that is poised to hit -2.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.46 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.33 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, Western Digital Corporation’s (WDC) raw stochastic average was set at 58.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.38. However, in the short run, Western Digital Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $40.47. Second resistance stands at $41.22. The third major resistance level sits at $42.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.23. The third support level lies at $36.48 if the price breaches the second support level.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 12.11 billion, the company has a total of 319,937K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 18,793 M while annual income is 1,500 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,803 M while its latest quarter income was -581,000 K.