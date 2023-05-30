Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) is 42.13% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On May 26, 2023, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) opened at $27.20, higher 10.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.10 and dropped to $24.02 before settling in for the closing price of $27.16. Price fluctuations for ZNTL have ranged from $15.55 to $32.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -20.50% at the time writing. With a float of $52.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.13 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 156 workers is very important to gauge.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.80%, while institutional ownership is 109.09%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 14, was worth 169,706. In this transaction President of this company sold 8,501 shares at a rate of $19.96, taking the stock ownership to the 491,270 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 6,500 for $19.98, making the entire transaction worth $129,873. This insider now owns 865,157 shares in total.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.02) by -$0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -59.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.31, a number that is poised to hit -1.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL)

The latest stats from [Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc., ZNTL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.96 million was superior to 0.69 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.78.

During the past 100 days, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ZNTL) raw stochastic average was set at 99.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $32.09. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $34.14. The third major resistance level sits at $38.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.98. The third support level lies at $19.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) Key Stats

There are currently 59,478K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.62 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -236,810 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -63,220 K.