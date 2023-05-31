$1.23M in average volume shows that Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) is heading in the right direction

On May 30, 2023, Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) opened at $40.72, lower -0.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.20 and dropped to $40.23 before settling in for the closing price of $40.61. Price fluctuations for WTRG have ranged from $38.50 to $52.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 23.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 6.90% at the time writing. With a float of $261.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $264.19 million.

The firm has a total of 3187 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.83, operating margin of +28.90, and the pretax margin is +19.71.

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Essential Utilities Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 78.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 1,515,872. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 37,245 shares at a rate of $40.70, taking the stock ownership to the 37,245 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s Director sold 8,560 for $47.96, making the entire transaction worth $410,503. This insider now owns 26,972 shares in total.

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +20.33 while generating a return on equity of 8.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.40% during the next five years compared to 5.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Essential Utilities Inc., WTRG], we can find that recorded value of 1.06 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, Essential Utilities Inc.’s (WTRG) raw stochastic average was set at 5.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $40.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $41.54. The third major resistance level sits at $41.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $38.96.

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) Key Stats

There are currently 264,380K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.53 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,288 M according to its annual income of 465,240 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 726,450 K and its income totaled 191,430 K.