1.59% percent quarterly performance for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) is not indicative of the underlying story

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) kicked off on May 30, 2023, at the price of $77.68, up 0.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $78.16 and dropped to $76.72 before settling in for the closing price of $77.05. Over the past 52 weeks, CP has traded in a range of $65.17-$83.44.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 6.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -9.70%. With a float of $929.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $930.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12935 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.93, operating margin of +38.34, and the pretax margin is +34.84.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Railroads Industry. The insider ownership of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 69.50%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.9 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.93) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +39.90 while generating a return on equity of 9.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.34% during the next five years compared to 8.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s (CP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 49.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.99, a number that is poised to hit 1.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP)

Looking closely at Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP), its last 5-days average volume was 2.04 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.70.

During the past 100 days, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s (CP) raw stochastic average was set at 45.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.77. However, in the short run, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $77.97. Second resistance stands at $78.78. The third major resistance level sits at $79.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $76.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $75.90. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $75.09.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 98.14 billion has total of 931,059K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,780 M in contrast with the sum of 2,705 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,675 M and last quarter income was 591,360 K.