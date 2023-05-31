-15.98% percent quarterly performance for BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY) is not indicative of the underlying story

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWAY) on May 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.51, soaring 7.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.68 and dropped to $1.51 before settling in for the closing price of $1.52. Within the past 52 weeks, BWAY’s price has moved between $1.38 and $7.44.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 63.70%. With a float of $15.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.58 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 134 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.77, operating margin of -46.67, and the pretax margin is -47.96.

BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of BrainsWay Ltd. is 5.04%, while institutional ownership is 31.25%.

BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.1) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -49.12 while generating a return on equity of -26.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWAY) Trading Performance Indicators

BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY)

Looking closely at BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWAY), its last 5-days average volume was 0.14 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 72041.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, BrainsWay Ltd.’s (BWAY) raw stochastic average was set at 24.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6283, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5547. However, in the short run, BrainsWay Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7033. Second resistance stands at $1.7767. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4367. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3633.

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWAY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 28.24 million based on 16,580K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 27,180 K and income totals -13,350 K. The company made 6,630 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,430 K in sales during its previous quarter.