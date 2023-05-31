$19.66M in average volume shows that Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) is heading in the right direction

May 30, 2023, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) trading session started at the price of $0.8601, that was -6.05% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8901 and dropped to $0.7272 before settling in for the closing price of $0.81. A 52-week range for MULN has been $0.72 – $42.75.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 67.20%. With a float of $164.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.51 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 118 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Mullen Automotive Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 5.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 36,506. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 159,066 shares at a rate of $0.23, taking the stock ownership to the 8,611 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s CEO, President sold 14,937,660 for $0.32, making the entire transaction worth $4,726,276. This insider now owns 113,665,510 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.75) by $2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 307.34, a number that is poised to hit 4.00 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 16.21 million, its volume of 62.26 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 129.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0239, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.2412. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8571 in the near term. At $0.9551, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6942, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6293. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5313.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

There are 151,687K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 130.97 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -739,530 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -114,910 K.