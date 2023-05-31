$2.57M in average volume shows that Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) is heading in the right direction

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) kicked off on May 30, 2023, at the price of $10.38, down -1.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.40 and dropped to $10.18 before settling in for the closing price of $10.44. Over the past 52 weeks, AM has traded in a range of $8.56-$11.61.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -1.70%. With a float of $321.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $478.61 million.

The firm has a total of 586 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Antero Midstream Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 53.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 3,141,000. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 300,000 shares at a rate of $10.47, taking the stock ownership to the 1,060,730 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $10.01, making the entire transaction worth $100,100. This insider now owns 79,373 shares in total.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.2) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.50% during the next five years compared to 122.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Antero Midstream Corporation’s (AM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Antero Midstream Corporation, AM], we can find that recorded value of 1.78 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Antero Midstream Corporation’s (AM) raw stochastic average was set at 38.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.49. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.52. The third major resistance level sits at $10.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.08. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.99.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.96 billion has total of 479,656K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 919,990 K in contrast with the sum of 326,240 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 259,480 K and last quarter income was 86,510 K.