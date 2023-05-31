26.32% percent quarterly performance for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is not indicative of the underlying story

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) kicked off on May 30, 2023, at the price of $1.17, up 9.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.23 and dropped to $1.17 before settling in for the closing price of $1.10. Over the past 52 weeks, BITF has traded in a range of $0.38-$2.33.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 75.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -980.70%. With a float of $180.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $232.54 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 150 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.38, operating margin of -28.78, and the pretax margin is -180.06.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Bitfarms Ltd. is 7.12%, while institutional ownership is 16.96%.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -167.84 while generating a return on equity of -70.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -980.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.71 million, its volume of 3.33 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) raw stochastic average was set at 82.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 119.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0664, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9771. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2300 in the near term. At $1.2600, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1400. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1100.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 351.17 million has total of 218,275K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 142,430 K in contrast with the sum of -239,050 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 30,050 K and last quarter income was -2,480 K.