-28.09% percent quarterly performance for Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) is not indicative of the underlying story

On May 26, 2023, Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) opened at $4.55, higher 3.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.74 and dropped to $4.4946 before settling in for the closing price of $4.54. Price fluctuations for CIM have ranged from $4.48 to $10.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -9.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -202.90% at the time writing. With a float of $228.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $232.00 million.

The firm has a total of 39 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +92.47, operating margin of -25.58, and the pretax margin is -74.13.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Chimera Investment Corporation is 1.56%, while institutional ownership is 51.60%.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.16) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -74.09 while generating a return on equity of -16.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -202.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.54% during the next five years compared to -24.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Chimera Investment Corporation, CIM], we can find that recorded value of 2.46 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Chimera Investment Corporation’s (CIM) raw stochastic average was set at 6.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.89. The third major resistance level sits at $5.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.40. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.31.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) Key Stats

There are currently 232,096K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.05 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 773,120 K according to its annual income of -513,070 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 189,250 K and its income totaled 57,370 K.