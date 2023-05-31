$3.18M in average volume shows that Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) is heading in the right direction

On May 30, 2023, Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) opened at $18.87, higher 0.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.92 and dropped to $18.77 before settling in for the closing price of $18.82. Price fluctuations for ARCC have ranged from $16.51 to $20.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 13.90% at the time writing. With a float of $537.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $544.58 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.60, operating margin of +53.30, and the pretax margin is +30.02.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ares Capital Corporation is 1.38%, while institutional ownership is 31.45%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 267,600. In this transaction Co-President of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $17.84, taking the stock ownership to the 15,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 3,000 for $17.44, making the entire transaction worth $52,320. This insider now owns 60,500 shares in total.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.59) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +27.50 while generating a return on equity of 6.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.90% during the next five years compared to 5.28% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC)

Looking closely at Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC), its last 5-days average volume was 2.04 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Ares Capital Corporation’s (ARCC) raw stochastic average was set at 59.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.81. However, in the short run, Ares Capital Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.94. Second resistance stands at $19.01. The third major resistance level sits at $19.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.64.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) Key Stats

There are currently 544,581K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.28 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,096 M according to its annual income of 600,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 618,000 K and its income totaled 278,000 K.