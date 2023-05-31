3.39% volatility in NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) last month: This is a red flag warning

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) kicked off on May 30, 2023, at the price of $34.16, up 0.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.39 and dropped to $33.795 before settling in for the closing price of $33.94. Over the past 52 weeks, NRG has traded in a range of $30.25-$46.86.

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 28.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -42.00%. With a float of $228.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $230.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6603 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.80, operating margin of +2.88, and the pretax margin is +5.27.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Independent Power Producers Industry. The insider ownership of NRG Energy Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 99.97%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 109,795. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,500 shares at a rate of $31.37, taking the stock ownership to the 89,320 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s Director bought 2,500 for $31.32, making the entire transaction worth $78,300. This insider now owns 17,724 shares in total.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$5.82 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.05) by -$6.87. This company achieved a net margin of +3.87 while generating a return on equity of 32.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.30% during the next five years compared to 27.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NRG Energy Inc.’s (NRG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.13, a number that is poised to hit 1.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NRG Energy Inc. (NRG)

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) saw its 5-day average volume 5.07 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, NRG Energy Inc.’s (NRG) raw stochastic average was set at 62.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $34.36 in the near term. At $34.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $34.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.17.

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.73 billion has total of 230,232K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 31,543 M in contrast with the sum of 1,221 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,722 M and last quarter income was -1,339 M.