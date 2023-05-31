$3.54M in average volume shows that Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) is heading in the right direction

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) kicked off on May 30, 2023, at the price of $0.0865, up 24.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.11 and dropped to $0.0838 before settling in for the closing price of $0.09. Over the past 52 weeks, BSFC has traded in a range of $0.09-$1.68.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -19.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -332.30%. With a float of $32.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.69 million.

The firm has a total of 35 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -9.68, operating margin of -45.56, and the pretax margin is -103.35.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Blue Star Foods Corp. is 58.70%, while institutional ownership is 4.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 736. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,672 shares at a rate of $0.44, taking the stock ownership to the 40,005 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s Director bought 1,493 for $8.28, making the entire transaction worth $12,359. This insider now owns 38,333 shares in total.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -103.35 while generating a return on equity of -344.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -332.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Blue Star Foods Corp.’s (BSFC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Blue Star Foods Corp., BSFC], we can find that recorded value of 4.57 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Blue Star Foods Corp.’s (BSFC) raw stochastic average was set at 3.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 161.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1274, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5296. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1169. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1266. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1431. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0907, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0742. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0645.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.49 million has total of 47,690K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,770 K in contrast with the sum of -13,190 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,050 K and last quarter income was -6,970 K.