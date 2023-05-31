$3.68M in average volume shows that Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on May 30, 2023, with Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) stock priced at $24.11, up 0.72% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.39 and dropped to $23.23 before settling in for the closing price of $23.63. SHLS’s price has ranged from $13.92 to $32.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 59.50%. With a float of $80.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.41 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 835 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.27, operating margin of +20.30, and the pretax margin is +46.49.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 94.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 32,248. In this transaction President of this company sold 1,415 shares at a rate of $22.79, taking the stock ownership to the 64,629 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s President sold 3,575 for $19.73, making the entire transaction worth $70,535. This insider now owns 66,044 shares in total.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +39.03 while generating a return on equity of 86.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 56.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)

Looking closely at Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.55 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.25.

During the past 100 days, Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s (SHLS) raw stochastic average was set at 50.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.02. However, in the short run, Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.38. Second resistance stands at $24.97. The third major resistance level sits at $25.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.65. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.06.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.01 billion, the company has a total of 169,820K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 326,940 K while annual income is 127,610 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 105,090 K while its latest quarter income was 14,300 K.