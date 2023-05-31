-34.04% percent quarterly performance for Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) is not indicative of the underlying story

Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) on May 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.38, soaring 13.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.61 and dropped to $1.375 before settling in for the closing price of $1.37. Within the past 52 weeks, RXT’s price has moved between $1.05 and $9.48.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 7.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -263.10%. With a float of $205.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $213.20 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 6800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.10, operating margin of +0.05, and the pretax margin is -28.75.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Rackspace Technology Inc. is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 97.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 91,520. In this transaction Director of this company bought 19,933 shares at a rate of $4.59, taking the stock ownership to the 158,507 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $4.55, making the entire transaction worth $454,620. This insider now owns 138,574 shares in total.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -25.78 while generating a return on equity of -82.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -263.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.6 million, its volume of 2.07 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Rackspace Technology Inc.’s (RXT) raw stochastic average was set at 19.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 146.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 100.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5679, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.3227. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6483 in the near term. At $1.7467, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4133, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2767. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1783.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 309.10 million based on 215,080K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,122 M and income totals -804,800 K. The company made 758,700 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -612,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.