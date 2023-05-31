-37.25% percent quarterly performance for Genprex Inc. (GNPX) is not indicative of the underlying story

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) on May 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.90, plunging -9.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9194 and dropped to $0.7885 before settling in for the closing price of $0.89. Within the past 52 weeks, GNPX’s price has moved between $0.72 and $2.67.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -12.80%. With a float of $47.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.47 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 28 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Genprex Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 9.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 21, was worth 21,478. In this transaction EVP GC Chief Strategy Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.07, taking the stock ownership to the 265,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 21, when Company’s Chairman, President and CEO bought 19,000 for $1.05, making the entire transaction worth $20,045. This insider now owns 20,800 shares in total.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.12) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Genprex Inc. (GNPX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.45 million, its volume of 0.51 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Genprex Inc.’s (GNPX) raw stochastic average was set at 6.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8429, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2724. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8856 in the near term. At $0.9679, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0165. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7547, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7061. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6238.

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 39.89 million based on 51,979K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -23,740 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -9,203 K in sales during its previous quarter.