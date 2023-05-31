Search
Sana Meer
4.60% volatility in Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) last month: This is a red flag warning

Analyst Insights

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) kicked off on May 30, 2023, at the price of $20.28, down -4.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.28 and dropped to $19.49 before settling in for the closing price of $20.35. Over the past 52 weeks, OMI has traded in a range of $11.79-$37.03.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 1.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -90.00%. With a float of $73.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.18 million.

In an organization with 13400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Distribution Industry. The insider ownership of Owens & Minor Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 105.08%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 22, was worth 81,000. In this transaction SVP, Corporate Treasurer of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $13.50, taking the stock ownership to the 106,723 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 17, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $15.68, making the entire transaction worth $15,680. This insider now owns 28,000 shares in total.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -90.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.57% during the next five years compared to -13.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Owens & Minor Inc.’s (OMI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.47 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.92 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, Owens & Minor Inc.’s (OMI) raw stochastic average was set at 69.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.03. However, in the short run, Owens & Minor Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.02. Second resistance stands at $20.55. The third major resistance level sits at $20.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.97. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.44.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.45 billion has total of 76,206K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,955 M in contrast with the sum of 22,390 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,523 M and last quarter income was -24,420 K.

