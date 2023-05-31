4.78% volatility in Twilio Inc. (TWLO) last month: This is a red flag warning

On May 30, 2023, Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) opened at $61.84, higher 4.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.8402 and dropped to $61.34 before settling in for the closing price of $60.10. Price fluctuations for TWLO have ranged from $41.00 to $110.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 57.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -25.90% at the time writing. With a float of $173.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $186.40 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8156 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.13, operating margin of -25.96, and the pretax margin is -32.50.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Twilio Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 85.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 349,211. In this transaction President, Data & Applications of this company sold 7,622 shares at a rate of $45.82, taking the stock ownership to the 431,662 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer, Secretary sold 1,977 for $45.49, making the entire transaction worth $89,934. This insider now owns 157,506 shares in total.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.21) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -32.83 while generating a return on equity of -11.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Twilio Inc. (TWLO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

The latest stats from [Twilio Inc., TWLO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.93 million was superior to 4.75 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.07.

During the past 100 days, Twilio Inc.’s (TWLO) raw stochastic average was set at 50.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $63.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $65.12. The third major resistance level sits at $66.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.12. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $58.89.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Key Stats

There are currently 183,932K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.33 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,826 M according to its annual income of -1,256 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,007 M and its income totaled -342,140 K.