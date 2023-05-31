$544.80K in average volume shows that MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) is heading in the right direction

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) on May 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.14, plunging -15.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.195 and dropped to $1.81 before settling in for the closing price of $2.17. Within the past 52 weeks, MYMD’s price has moved between $0.90 and $6.15.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 54.10%. With a float of $33.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.79 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9 employees.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 10.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 15,300. In this transaction EVP of Operations, GC of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.53, taking the stock ownership to the 225,000 shares.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -79.27.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) Trading Performance Indicators

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 10.00 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33

Technical Analysis of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD)

Looking closely at MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.61 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (MYMD) raw stochastic average was set at 39.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 132.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.17. However, in the short run, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.08. Second resistance stands at $2.33. The third major resistance level sits at $2.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.31.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 69.49 million based on 39,470K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -15,200 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,510 K in sales during its previous quarter.