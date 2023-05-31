-56.91% percent quarterly performance for Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on May 30, 2023, with Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) stock priced at $0.87, up 3.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8998 and dropped to $0.8604 before settling in for the closing price of $0.86. WKHS’s price has ranged from $0.82 to $4.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -14.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 76.30%. With a float of $157.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $167.14 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 331 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -649.99, operating margin of -2171.64, and the pretax margin is -2334.71.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Workhorse Group Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 34.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 45,120. In this transaction VP, Business Development of this company bought 24,000 shares at a rate of $1.88, taking the stock ownership to the 67,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s VP, Business Development bought 1,000 for $1.90, making the entire transaction worth $1,900. This insider now owns 43,000 shares in total.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -2334.71 while generating a return on equity of -82.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.00 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Workhorse Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 24.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.24 million, its volume of 7.28 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Workhorse Group Inc.’s (WKHS) raw stochastic average was set at 3.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 83.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0636, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0537. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9048 in the near term. At $0.9220, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9442. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8654, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8432. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8260.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 161.31 million, the company has a total of 184,958K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,020 K while annual income is -117,270 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,690 K while its latest quarter income was -25,000 K.