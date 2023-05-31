6.52% volatility in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) last month: This is a red flag warning

On May 30, 2023, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) opened at $6.80, higher 1.04% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.90 and dropped to $6.69 before settling in for the closing price of $6.73. Price fluctuations for TDS have ranged from $6.60 to $18.17 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 1.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -106.10% at the time writing. With a float of $91.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.00 million.

In an organization with 9300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.45, operating margin of +2.79, and the pretax margin is +2.31.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is 6.93%, while institutional ownership is 97.30%.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +1.15 while generating a return on equity of 1.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -106.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.31 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.31 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s (TDS) raw stochastic average was set at 2.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.13. However, in the short run, Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.90. Second resistance stands at $7.01. The third major resistance level sits at $7.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.59. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.48.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Key Stats

There are currently 112,573K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 715.97 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,413 M according to its annual income of 62,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,303 M and its income totaled 8,000 K.