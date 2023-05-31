89bio Inc. (ETNB) is expecting 26.87% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On May 30, 2023, 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) opened at $17.90, lower -2.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.40 and dropped to $17.11 before settling in for the closing price of $17.69. Price fluctuations for ETNB have ranged from $2.75 to $18.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 34.60% at the time writing. With a float of $46.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.17 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 45 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of 89bio Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 247,799. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 13,683 shares at a rate of $18.11, taking the stock ownership to the 164,971 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 04, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 8,721 for $14.95, making the entire transaction worth $130,379. This insider now owns 53,578 shares in total.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.52) by -$0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -73.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for 89bio Inc. (ETNB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 20.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 89bio Inc. (ETNB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.76 million, its volume of 1.13 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.11.

During the past 100 days, 89bio Inc.’s (ETNB) raw stochastic average was set at 81.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.08 in the near term. At $18.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.31. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.50.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Key Stats

There are currently 72,868K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.18 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -102,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -28,840 K.