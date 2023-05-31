A look at DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s (DKS) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on May 30, 2023, with DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) stock priced at $126.17, up 1.59% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $128.73 and dropped to $126.00 before settling in for the closing price of $125.41. DKS’s price has ranged from $70.21 to $152.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 7.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -24.20%. With a float of $56.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.07 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 18800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.65, operating margin of +12.20, and the pretax margin is +11.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.93%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 1,122,361. In this transaction Director of this company sold 9,085 shares at a rate of $123.54, taking the stock ownership to the 2,816 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11, when Company’s SVP, Chf People & Purpose Ofcr sold 8,560 for $140.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,198,400. This insider now owns 30,712 shares in total.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2023, the company reported earnings of $3.4 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.43 while generating a return on equity of 45.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.95% during the next five years compared to 28.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.51, a number that is poised to hit 3.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS)

Looking closely at DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS), its last 5-days average volume was 2.67 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.12.

During the past 100 days, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s (DKS) raw stochastic average was set at 24.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $138.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $123.78. However, in the short run, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $128.75. Second resistance stands at $130.11. The third major resistance level sits at $131.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $126.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $124.65. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $123.29.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.57 billion, the company has a total of 85,618K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,368 M while annual income is 1,043 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,597 M while its latest quarter income was 235,620 K.