A look at Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s (FRBK) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) on May 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.48, plunging -10.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.49 and dropped to $1.29 before settling in for the closing price of $1.48. Within the past 52 weeks, FRBK’s price has moved between $0.62 and $4.51.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 22.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 306.90%. With a float of $45.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.77 million.

The firm has a total of 525 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Republic First Bancorp Inc. is 21.29%, while institutional ownership is 49.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 300. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100 shares at a rate of $3.00, taking the stock ownership to the 100 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s President sold 100 for $3.00, making the entire transaction worth $300. This insider now owns 44,900 shares in total.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.13) by -$0.28. This company achieved a net margin of +14.94 while generating a return on equity of 7.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 306.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) Trading Performance Indicators

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Republic First Bancorp Inc., FRBK], we can find that recorded value of 0.81 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s (FRBK) raw stochastic average was set at 34.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 107.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1921, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2251. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4467. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5683. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1683. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0467.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 85.22 million based on 63,864K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 180,550 K and income totals 25,180 K. The company made 53,430 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -9,080 K in sales during its previous quarter.