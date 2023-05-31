A look at Tattooed Chef Inc.’s (TTCF) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On May 30, 2023, Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) opened at $0.55, lower -2.81% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5598 and dropped to $0.505 before settling in for the closing price of $0.54. Price fluctuations for TTCF have ranged from $0.50 to $8.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -60.80% at the time writing. With a float of $48.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.25 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 940 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -5.80, operating margin of -47.78, and the pretax margin is -60.79.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tattooed Chef Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 16.20%.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.22) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -61.27 while generating a return on equity of -92.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -60.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF)

Looking closely at Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF), its last 5-days average volume was 1.37 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Tattooed Chef Inc.’s (TTCF) raw stochastic average was set at 1.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 214.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 121.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3010, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7268. However, in the short run, Tattooed Chef Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5551. Second resistance stands at $0.5848. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6099. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5003, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4752. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4455.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Key Stats

There are currently 82,460K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 43.97 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 230,930 K according to its annual income of -141,750 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 59,090 K and its income totaled -19,090 K.