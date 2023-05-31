A major move is in the offing as Apple Inc. (AAPL) market cap hits 2720.91 billion

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $173.32, soaring 1.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $175.77 and dropped to $173.11 before settling in for the closing price of $172.99. Within the past 52 weeks, AAPL’s price has moved between $124.17 and $176.39.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 11.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 8.90%. With a float of $15.71 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.79 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 164000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.31, operating margin of +30.29, and the pretax margin is +30.20.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Consumer Electronics industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Apple Inc. is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 60.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08, was worth 708,980. In this transaction Principal Accounting Officer of this company sold 4,092 shares at a rate of $173.26, taking the stock ownership to the 33,946 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 13, when Company’s Senior Vice President, CFO sold 69,996 for $165.25, making the entire transaction worth $11,566,839. This insider now owns 107,661 shares in total.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.43) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +25.31 while generating a return on equity of 175.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.02% during the next five years compared to 21.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.89, a number that is poised to hit 1.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Looking closely at Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), its last 5-days average volume was 50.07 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 62.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.55.

During the past 100 days, Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) raw stochastic average was set at 98.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $166.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $152.32. However, in the short run, Apple Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $176.43. Second resistance stands at $177.43. The third major resistance level sits at $179.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $173.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $172.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $171.11.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2720.91 billion based on 15,728,702K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 394,328 M and income totals 99,803 M. The company made 94,836 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 24,160 M in sales during its previous quarter.