A major move is in the offing as Bunge Limited (BG) market cap hits 14.04 billion

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) kicked off on May 30, 2023, at the price of $93.87, down -0.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $94.465 and dropped to $91.91 before settling in for the closing price of $94.30. Over the past 52 weeks, BG has traded in a range of $80.41-$118.99.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 8.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -21.60%. With a float of $129.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $150.08 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 23000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.02, operating margin of +3.99, and the pretax margin is +3.07.

Bunge Limited (BG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Farm Products Industry. The insider ownership of Bunge Limited is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 105,665. In this transaction Co-President, Agribusiness of this company sold 1,017 shares at a rate of $103.90, taking the stock ownership to the 53,780 shares.

Bunge Limited (BG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.24) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +2.39 while generating a return on equity of 19.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.30% during the next five years compared to 56.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bunge Limited’s (BG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.19, a number that is poised to hit 2.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bunge Limited (BG)

Looking closely at Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.72 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.85.

During the past 100 days, Bunge Limited’s (BG) raw stochastic average was set at 31.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $93.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $95.44. However, in the short run, Bunge Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $94.97. Second resistance stands at $95.99. The third major resistance level sits at $97.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $92.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $90.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $89.86.

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.04 billion has total of 150,596K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 67,232 M in contrast with the sum of 1,610 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 15,328 M and last quarter income was 632,000 K.