A major move is in the offing as e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) market cap hits 5.75 billion

On May 30, 2023, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) opened at $102.26, higher 3.60% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $107.15 and dropped to $102.26 before settling in for the closing price of $101.28. Price fluctuations for ELF have ranged from $24.62 to $104.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 16.70% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 174.00% at the time writing. With a float of $49.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.18 million.

The firm has a total of 339 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +64.40, operating margin of +11.77, and the pretax margin is +11.07.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 97.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 3,515,711. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 39,740 shares at a rate of $88.47, taking the stock ownership to the 286,964 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 16,664 for $88.49, making the entire transaction worth $1,474,589. This insider now owns 305,673 shares in total.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.2) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +10.63 while generating a return on equity of 17.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 174.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.70% during the next five years compared to 28.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 57.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [e.l.f. Beauty Inc., ELF], we can find that recorded value of 2.05 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.01.

During the past 100 days, e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s (ELF) raw stochastic average was set at 96.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $87.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $107.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $109.67. The third major resistance level sits at $112.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $102.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $99.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $97.52.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) Key Stats

There are currently 53,295K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.75 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 578,840 K according to its annual income of 61,530 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 146,540 K and its income totaled 19,110 K.