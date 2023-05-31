A major move is in the offing as National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) market cap hits 1.98 billion

A new trading day began on May 30, 2023, with National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) stock priced at $25.92, down -0.31% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.15 and dropped to $25.43 before settling in for the closing price of $25.76. EYE’s price has ranged from $17.25 to $43.82 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 7.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -63.40%. With a float of $77.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.72 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 13975 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.86, operating margin of +3.04, and the pretax margin is +3.03.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of National Vision Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 123.14%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 453,080. In this transaction Director of this company bought 17,609 shares at a rate of $25.73, taking the stock ownership to the 148,880 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 22, when Company’s Director bought 22,861 for $25.59, making the entire transaction worth $585,013. This insider now owns 131,271 shares in total.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.31 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.10 while generating a return on equity of 4.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -63.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.80% during the next five years compared to 98.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are National Vision Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 60.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE)

Looking closely at National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.06 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, National Vision Holdings Inc.’s (EYE) raw stochastic average was set at 31.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.32. However, in the short run, National Vision Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.08. Second resistance stands at $26.47. The third major resistance level sits at $26.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.03. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.64.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.98 billion, the company has a total of 78,087K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,005 M while annual income is 42,120 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 562,370 K while its latest quarter income was 18,270 K.