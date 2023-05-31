Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

A major move is in the offing as Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) market cap hits 3.03 billion

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) on May 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.46, plunging -2.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.49 and dropped to $10.875 before settling in for the closing price of $11.39. Within the past 52 weeks, ASAI’s price has moved between $10.50 and $20.98.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -24.40%. With a float of $22.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $269.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 76000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.75, operating margin of +5.28, and the pretax margin is +2.37.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.18) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +2.24 while generating a return on equity of 36.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.79 and is forecasted to reach 0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI)

Looking closely at Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.79 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Sendas Distribuidora S.A.’s (ASAI) raw stochastic average was set at 5.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.78. However, in the short run, Sendas Distribuidora S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.42. Second resistance stands at $11.76. The third major resistance level sits at $12.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.53. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.19.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.03 billion based on 270,051K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,561 M and income totals 236,310 K. The company made 2,906 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 13,860 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Trading Directions

