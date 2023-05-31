Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) is expecting -22.60% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

May 30, 2023, Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) trading session started at the price of $112.34, that was 0.04% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $112.57 and dropped to $110.25 before settling in for the closing price of $112.15. A 52-week range for AAP has been $109.05 – $212.25.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 3.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -13.50%. With a float of $58.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.44 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 40000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.26, operating margin of +6.76, and the pretax margin is +5.82.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Advance Auto Parts Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Advance Auto Parts Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.16%.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.39) by $0.49. This company achieved a net margin of +4.50 while generating a return on equity of 17.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.27% during the next five years compared to 13.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.26, a number that is poised to hit 2.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP)

Looking closely at Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP), its last 5-days average volume was 1.45 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.08.

During the past 100 days, Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s (AAP) raw stochastic average was set at 6.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $120.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $149.93. However, in the short run, Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $113.10. Second resistance stands at $113.99. The third major resistance level sits at $115.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $110.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $109.35. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $108.46.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) Key Stats

There are 59,274K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.64 billion. As of now, sales total 11,155 M while income totals 501,870 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,474 M while its last quarter net income were 106,700 K.