AEG (Aegon N.V.) climbed 1.34 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

May 30, 2023, Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) trading session started at the price of $4.55, that was 1.34% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.58 and dropped to $4.52 before settling in for the closing price of $4.49. A 52-week range for AEG has been $3.76 – $5.68.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -213.00%. With a float of $1.86 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.00 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19087 employees.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Aegon N.V. stocks. The insider ownership of Aegon N.V. is 10.10%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.06) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -5.66 while generating a return on equity of -5.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -213.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.50% during the next five years compared to -20.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Aegon N.V. (AEG)

Looking closely at Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.76 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Aegon N.V.’s (AEG) raw stochastic average was set at 31.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.71. However, in the short run, Aegon N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.58. Second resistance stands at $4.61. The third major resistance level sits at $4.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.49. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.46.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Key Stats

There are 2,675,153K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.82 billion. As of now, sales total 22,474 M while income totals -1,510 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,165 M while its last quarter net income were -1,351 M.