agilon health inc. (AGL) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -16.56% last month.

A new trading day began on May 30, 2023, with agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) stock priced at $20.12, down -0.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.80 and dropped to $20.04 before settling in for the closing price of $20.26. AGL’s price has ranged from $15.00 to $29.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 75.90%. With a float of $407.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $413.14 million.

In an organization with 747 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.64, operating margin of -4.36, and the pretax margin is -3.90.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of agilon health inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 106.14%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 1,958,937,549. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 94,173,804 shares at a rate of $20.80, taking the stock ownership to the 100,000,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Chief Markets Officer sold 25,000 for $23.14, making the entire transaction worth $578,535. This insider now owns 79,543 shares in total.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -3.95 while generating a return on equity of -10.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are agilon health inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of agilon health inc. (AGL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.12 million. That was better than the volume of 3.02 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, agilon health inc.’s (AGL) raw stochastic average was set at 36.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.69. However, in the short run, agilon health inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.69. Second resistance stands at $21.12. The third major resistance level sits at $21.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.60. The third support level lies at $19.17 if the price breaches the second support level.

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.29 billion, the company has a total of 414,833K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,708 M while annual income is -106,550 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,136 M while its latest quarter income was 16,020 K.