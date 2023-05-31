Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) with a beta value of 1.25 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On May 30, 2023, Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) opened at $14.18, higher 3.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.995 and dropped to $14.10 before settling in for the closing price of $14.32. Price fluctuations for ATEC have ranged from $5.73 to $17.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 28.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 1.90% at the time writing. With a float of $68.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.75 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 705 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.69, operating margin of -34.52, and the pretax margin is -43.32.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Alphatec Holdings Inc. is 8.40%, while institutional ownership is 51.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 890,459. In this transaction EVP, PEOPLE/CULTURE & GC of this company sold 58,238 shares at a rate of $15.29, taking the stock ownership to the 1,227,456 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 2,400 for $15.57, making the entire transaction worth $37,368. This insider now owns 55,600 shares in total.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.31) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -43.36 while generating a return on equity of -338.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -32.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.02 million, its volume of 1.0 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s (ATEC) raw stochastic average was set at 59.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.19 in the near term. At $15.54, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.40.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) Key Stats

There are currently 118,497K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.81 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 350,870 K according to its annual income of -152,150 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 109,110 K and its income totaled -43,530 K.