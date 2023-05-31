Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -2.74%

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) kicked off on May 30, 2023, at the price of $34.81, down -0.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.03 and dropped to $34.41 before settling in for the closing price of $34.67. Over the past 52 weeks, AIRC has traded in a range of $32.51-$46.38.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 99.40%. With a float of $148.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.81 million.

In an organization with 750 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.87, operating margin of +16.48, and the pretax margin is +125.88.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Residential Industry. The insider ownership of Apartment Income REIT Corp. is 0.42%, while institutional ownership is 101.16%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 22, was worth 85,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $34.00, taking the stock ownership to the 11,386 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $34.48, making the entire transaction worth $34,480. This insider now owns 9,412 shares in total.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +116.81 while generating a return on equity of 45.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s (AIRC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.0 million. That was better than the volume of 0.82 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s (AIRC) raw stochastic average was set at 24.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.36. However, in the short run, Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $34.84. Second resistance stands at $35.24. The third major resistance level sits at $35.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.00. The third support level lies at $33.60 if the price breaches the second support level.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.12 billion has total of 149,200K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 773,720 K in contrast with the sum of 904,430 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 211,990 K and last quarter income was -11,380 K.