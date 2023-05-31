Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) volume exceeds 5.14 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AAIC) kicked off on May 30, 2023, at the price of $4.14, up 47.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.23 and dropped to $3.9877 before settling in for the closing price of $2.75. Over the past 52 weeks, AAIC has traded in a range of $2.53-$3.66.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -16.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 123.50%. With a float of $27.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.85, operating margin of +88.37, and the pretax margin is +56.82.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Arlington Asset Investment Corp. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 39.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 24, was worth 10,038. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,041 shares at a rate of $3.30, taking the stock ownership to the 65,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 23, when Company’s Director bought 46,959 for $3.19, making the entire transaction worth $149,987. This insider now owns 61,959 shares in total.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.07) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +32.30 while generating a return on equity of 2.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 123.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.37% during the next five years compared to -32.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AAIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Arlington Asset Investment Corp.’s (AAIC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC)

Looking closely at Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AAIC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.22 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Arlington Asset Investment Corp.’s (AAIC) raw stochastic average was set at 90.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 158.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.93. However, in the short run, Arlington Asset Investment Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.20. Second resistance stands at $4.33. The third major resistance level sits at $4.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.85. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.71.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AAIC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 113.07 million has total of 28,360K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 49,460 K in contrast with the sum of 5,430 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 14,000 K and last quarter income was -2,220 K.