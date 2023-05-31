Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) posted a -5.19% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) on May 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.31, plunging -3.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.325 and dropped to $3.28 before settling in for the closing price of $3.40. Within the past 52 weeks, SAN’s price has moved between $2.26 and $4.09.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 5.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 21.20%. With a float of $16.27 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.27 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 210169 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Banco Santander S.A. is 21.00%, while institutional ownership is 1.90%.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +10.26 while generating a return on equity of 11.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.62

Technical Analysis of Banco Santander S.A. (SAN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.61 million, its volume of 2.62 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Banco Santander S.A.’s (SAN) raw stochastic average was set at 20.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.11. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.32 in the near term. At $3.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.25. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.23.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 54.56 billion based on 16,453,996K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 89,480 M and income totals 10,120 M. The company made 29,427 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,760 M in sales during its previous quarter.