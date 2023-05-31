BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) is -0.33% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

May 30, 2023, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) trading session started at the price of $47.16, that was -0.98% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.41 and dropped to $46.50 before settling in for the closing price of $47.17. A 52-week range for BWA has been $31.14 – $51.14.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 10.00% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 77.80%. With a float of $232.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $234.37 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 52700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.63, operating margin of +9.30, and the pretax margin is +8.34.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward BorgWarner Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of BorgWarner Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 29,744. In this transaction Vice President of this company sold 631 shares at a rate of $47.16, taking the stock ownership to the 210 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s Director sold 7,173 for $44.45, making the entire transaction worth $318,851. This insider now owns 76,441 shares in total.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.11) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +5.97 while generating a return on equity of 13.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.35% during the next five years compared to 3.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.08, a number that is poised to hit 1.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) saw its 5-day average volume 2.36 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, BorgWarner Inc.’s (BWA) raw stochastic average was set at 56.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.56. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $47.25 in the near term. At $47.78, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $48.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.96. The third support level lies at $45.43 if the price breaches the second support level.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) Key Stats

There are 234,373K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.88 billion. As of now, sales total 15,801 M while income totals 944,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,180 M while its last quarter net income were 217,000 K.