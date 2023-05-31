Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) volume exceeds 1.61 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on May 30, 2023, with Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) stock priced at $2.99. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.01 and dropped to $2.50 before settling in for the closing price of $2.94. BCLI’s price has ranged from $1.09 to $4.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 1.60%. With a float of $28.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.73 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 43 employees.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 24.00%, while institutional ownership is 10.70%.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -297.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)

Looking closely at Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.39 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s (BCLI) raw stochastic average was set at 75.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 122.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.63. However, in the short run, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.13. Second resistance stands at $3.33. The third major resistance level sits at $3.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.31. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.11.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 112.31 million, the company has a total of 39,409K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -24,280 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -5,060 K.