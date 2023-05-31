Can Bionano Genomics Inc.’s (BNGO) hike of 0.72% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) on May 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.65, soaring 8.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.707 and dropped to $0.645 before settling in for the closing price of $0.64. Within the past 52 weeks, BNGO’s price has moved between $0.60 and $4.35.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 23.90% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -75.20%. With a float of $291.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $302.05 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 405 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -9.55, operating margin of -466.09, and the pretax margin is -470.15.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Instruments & Supplies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bionano Genomics Inc. is 1.82%, while institutional ownership is 27.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 9,639. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $0.64, taking the stock ownership to the 806,474 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 50,000 for $0.67, making the entire transaction worth $33,415. This insider now owns 281,373 shares in total.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -476.93 while generating a return on equity of -45.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -75.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) saw its 5-day average volume 9.77 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 7.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Bionano Genomics Inc.’s (BNGO) raw stochastic average was set at 6.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8465, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7033. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7161 in the near term. At $0.7425, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7781. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6541, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6185. The third support level lies at $0.5921 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 215.87 million based on 306,790K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 27,800 K and income totals -132,600 K. The company made 7,420 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -37,120 K in sales during its previous quarter.