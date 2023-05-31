Can Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s (CHD) drop of -3.24% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on May 30, 2023, with Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) stock priced at $93.12, down -2.39% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $93.69 and dropped to $91.67 before settling in for the closing price of $93.97. CHD’s price has ranged from $70.16 to $98.32 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 7.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -49.30%. With a float of $243.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $243.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5250 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.58, operating margin of +11.12, and the pretax margin is +9.73.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. is 0.18%, while institutional ownership is 84.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 720,334. In this transaction EVP, Chief HR Officer of this company sold 7,460 shares at a rate of $96.56, taking the stock ownership to the 6,316 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s Director sold 12,960 for $96.23, making the entire transaction worth $1,247,110. This insider now owns 29,108 shares in total.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.82 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.70 while generating a return on equity of 12.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.81% during the next five years compared to -1.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD)

The latest stats from [Church & Dwight Co. Inc., CHD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.39 million was inferior to 1.4 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.26.

During the past 100 days, Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s (CHD) raw stochastic average was set at 66.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $91.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $82.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $93.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $94.38. The third major resistance level sits at $95.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $91.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $90.34. The third support level lies at $89.01 if the price breaches the second support level.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 22.29 billion, the company has a total of 244,264K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,376 M while annual income is 413,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,430 M while its latest quarter income was 203,200 K.