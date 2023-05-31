Can Genesco Inc.’s (GCO) drop of -37.95% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) kicked off on May 30, 2023, at the price of $19.27, down -4.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.5299 and dropped to $17.96 before settling in for the closing price of $19.19. Over the past 52 weeks, GCO has traded in a range of $18.93-$66.42.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 2.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -28.20%. With a float of $11.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.92 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 13300 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.64, operating margin of +3.95, and the pretax margin is +3.78.

Genesco Inc. (GCO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Genesco Inc. is 5.70%, while institutional ownership is 97.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30, was worth 188,549. In this transaction Board Chair, President and CEO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $18.85, taking the stock ownership to the 334,817 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 30, when Company’s Sr VP-Finance and CFO bought 5,402 for $18.56, making the entire transaction worth $100,275. This insider now owns 32,920 shares in total.

Genesco Inc. (GCO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2023, the organization reported -$1.59 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$1.1) by -$0.49. This company achieved a net margin of +3.03 while generating a return on equity of 11.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 21.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Genesco Inc.’s (GCO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genesco Inc. (GCO)

The latest stats from [Genesco Inc., GCO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.49 million was superior to 0.19 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.85.

During the past 100 days, Genesco Inc.’s (GCO) raw stochastic average was set at 1.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 157.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.19. The third major resistance level sits at $20.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.05. The third support level lies at $16.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 242.98 million has total of 12,563K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,385 M in contrast with the sum of 71,910 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 725,020 K and last quarter income was 38,950 K.