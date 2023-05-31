Can Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s (PGY) hike of 27.34% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.05, soaring 7.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.17 and dropped to $1.03 before settling in for the closing price of $1.05. Within the past 52 weeks, PGY’s price has moved between $0.57 and $34.50.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -133.40%. With a float of $392.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $711.07 million.

In an organization with 809 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.19, operating margin of -45.96, and the pretax margin is -40.32.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is 26.02%, while institutional ownership is 42.20%.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -44.11 while generating a return on equity of -70.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -133.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.48 million. That was better than the volume of 2.36 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s (PGY) raw stochastic average was set at 42.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 130.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9454, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8611. However, in the short run, Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1900. Second resistance stands at $1.2500. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9700. The third support level lies at $0.9100 if the price breaches the second support level.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 740.60 million based on 705,343K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 748,930 K and income totals -302,320 K. The company made 186,640 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -60,970 K in sales during its previous quarter.