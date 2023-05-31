Can Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s (TTWO) hike of 0.75% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) on May 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $139.51, plunging -0.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $139.95 and dropped to $137.64 before settling in for the closing price of $138.98. Within the past 52 weeks, TTWO’s price has moved between $90.00 and $141.96.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 14.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -29.60%. With a float of $164.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7799 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.97, operating margin of -8.53, and the pretax margin is -25.01.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 33,879. In this transaction Director of this company sold 247 shares at a rate of $137.16, taking the stock ownership to the 62,935 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 13, when Company’s President sold 68,351 for $122.12, making the entire transaction worth $8,347,154. This insider now owns 262,678 shares in total.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.68) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -21.02 while generating a return on equity of -17.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 34.59% during the next five years compared to 38.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.83, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)

The latest stats from [Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., TTWO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.41 million was inferior to 1.79 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.42.

During the past 100 days, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s (TTWO) raw stochastic average was set at 90.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $124.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $115.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $139.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $140.93. The third major resistance level sits at $141.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $137.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $136.31. The third support level lies at $134.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 22.98 billion based on 168,675K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,350 M and income totals -1,125 M. The company made 1,446 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -610,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.