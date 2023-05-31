Cepton Inc. (CPTN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 17.56% last month.

May 30, 2023, Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) trading session started at the price of $0.414, that was 5.69% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4448 and dropped to $0.40 before settling in for the closing price of $0.41. A 52-week range for CPTN has been $0.32 – $2.76.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 124.90%. With a float of $57.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.78 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 143 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.61, operating margin of -792.46, and the pretax margin is +126.53.

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cepton Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cepton Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 6.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 270,000. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 500,000 shares at a rate of $0.54, taking the stock ownership to the 27,454,268 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 10,000 for $1.01, making the entire transaction worth $10,100. This insider now owns 10,389,248 shares in total.

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.1) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +126.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 124.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cepton Inc. (CPTN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 14.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cepton Inc. (CPTN)

The latest stats from [Cepton Inc., CPTN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.81 million was superior to 0.58 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Cepton Inc.’s (CPTN) raw stochastic average was set at 10.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 128.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4144, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2335. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4555. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4726. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5003. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4107, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3830. The third support level lies at $0.3659 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) Key Stats

There are 156,844K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 65.30 million. As of now, sales total 7,430 K while income totals 9,380 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,490 K while its last quarter net income were -14,740 K.