DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 15.74% last month.

May 30, 2023, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) trading session started at the price of $33.96, that was 1.98% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.54 and dropped to $33.43 before settling in for the closing price of $33.39. A 52-week range for DV has been $20.28 – $33.89.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 38.60%. With a float of $163.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $165.63 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 348 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.20, operating margin of +13.65, and the pretax margin is +13.12.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 96.39%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 346,175. In this transaction Director of this company sold 11,002 shares at a rate of $31.46, taking the stock ownership to the 179,071 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 40,000 for $28.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,119,816. This insider now owns 55,964 shares in total.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.04) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +9.56 while generating a return on equity of 5.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 70.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) saw its 5-day average volume 1.39 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.15.

During the past 100 days, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s (DV) raw stochastic average was set at 96.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $34.58 in the near term. At $35.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $35.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.90. The third support level lies at $32.36 if the price breaches the second support level.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Key Stats

There are 166,288K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.56 billion. As of now, sales total 452,420 K while income totals 43,270 K. Its latest quarter income was 122,590 K while its last quarter net income were 12,180 K.