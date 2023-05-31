Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) with a beta value of 1.02 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On May 30, 2023, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) opened at $82.21, lower -0.73% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $82.30 and dropped to $81.03 before settling in for the closing price of $82.01. Price fluctuations for EW have ranged from $67.13 to $107.92 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 9.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 2.40% at the time writing. With a float of $602.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $607.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 17300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.31, operating margin of +31.63, and the pretax margin is +32.84.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 84.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 540,841. In this transaction Global President TAVR & Surg of this company sold 6,421 shares at a rate of $84.23, taking the stock ownership to the 213,794 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s CVP, Chief Financial Officer sold 80,700 for $88.54, making the entire transaction worth $7,145,004. This insider now owns 18,294 shares in total.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.61) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +28.28 while generating a return on equity of 26.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.76% during the next five years compared to 12.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 49.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)

Looking closely at Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW), its last 5-days average volume was 2.72 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.72.

During the past 100 days, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (EW) raw stochastic average was set at 48.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $85.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $82.00. However, in the short run, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $82.13. Second resistance stands at $82.85. The third major resistance level sits at $83.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $80.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.31. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $79.59.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Key Stats

There are currently 606,218K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 49.14 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,382 M according to its annual income of 1,522 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,460 M and its income totaled 340,500 K.