eMagin Corporation (EMAN) with a beta value of 2.05 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) on May 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.00. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.01 and dropped to $1.99 before settling in for the closing price of $2.01. Within the past 52 weeks, EMAN’s price has moved between $0.55 and $2.49.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 6.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 79.90%. With a float of $77.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 109 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.81, operating margin of -9.61, and the pretax margin is -3.61.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Components industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of eMagin Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 13.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 06, was worth 18,299. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 21,605 shares at a rate of $0.85, taking the stock ownership to the 2,762,284 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 05, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 3,500 for $0.82, making the entire transaction worth $2,866. This insider now owns 2,783,889 shares in total.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -3.61 while generating a return on equity of -5.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 79.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 42.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) Trading Performance Indicators

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of eMagin Corporation (EMAN)

Looking closely at eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN), its last 5-days average volume was 2.3 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, eMagin Corporation’s (EMAN) raw stochastic average was set at 71.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.15. However, in the short run, eMagin Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.02. Second resistance stands at $2.02. The third major resistance level sits at $2.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.98.

eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 166.89 million based on 83,042K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 30,530 K and income totals -1,100 K. The company made 6,600 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,620 K in sales during its previous quarter.