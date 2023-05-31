Euronav NV (EURN) average volume reaches $1.26M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

May 30, 2023, Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) trading session started at the price of $15.90, that was 0.63% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.96 and dropped to $15.51 before settling in for the closing price of $15.85. A 52-week range for EURN has been $10.51 – $21.00.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 182.00%. With a float of $84.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $201.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2946 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.50, operating margin of +21.45, and the pretax margin is +22.04.

Euronav NV (EURN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Euronav NV stocks. The insider ownership of Euronav NV is 64.42%, while institutional ownership is 30.73%.

Euronav NV (EURN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.72) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +23.78 while generating a return on equity of 10.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 182.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Euronav NV (EURN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Euronav NV (EURN)

Looking closely at Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.31 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Euronav NV’s (EURN) raw stochastic average was set at 48.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.10. However, in the short run, Euronav NV’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.10. Second resistance stands at $16.26. The third major resistance level sits at $16.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.36. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.20.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Key Stats

There are 201,680K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.22 billion. As of now, sales total 965,970 K while income totals 203,250 K. Its latest quarter income was 366,710 K while its last quarter net income were 175,050 K.