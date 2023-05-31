F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,608 M

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) on May 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.36, soaring 0.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.44 and dropped to $11.20 before settling in for the closing price of $11.35. Within the past 52 weeks, FNB’s price has moved between $10.09 and $14.71.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 5.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -0.80%. With a float of $347.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $360.86 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3916 employees.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of F.N.B. Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 78.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 4,924. In this transaction Director of this company bought 350 shares at a rate of $14.07, taking the stock ownership to the 64,380 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s Chief Credit Officer sold 5,000 for $14.61, making the entire transaction worth $73,055. This insider now owns 89,317 shares in total.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.39) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +27.28 while generating a return on equity of 8.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 8.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) Trading Performance Indicators

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of F.N.B. Corporation (FNB)

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) saw its 5-day average volume 2.03 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, F.N.B. Corporation’s (FNB) raw stochastic average was set at 29.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.51 in the near term. At $11.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.12. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.03.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.08 billion based on 361,066K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,608 M and income totals 439,000 K. The company made 523,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 147,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.